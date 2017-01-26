Pushing Snow into the Street Could Ge...

Pushing Snow into the Street Could Get You a Fine in Utica and Rome

There's an ordinance in the City of Utica against putting snow in the streets. "No person shall cast, shovel, dump, plow, push or in any other way cause to be placed any snow upon the streets."

