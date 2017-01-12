Police Search for Man Accused of Flee...

Police Search for Man Accused of Fleeing into Woods After Marcy Hit-and-Run

Oneida County sheriff's deputies are searching for a man following a hit-and-run in the town of Marcy. Deputies allege that 24-year-old Ryan Harvey crashed into another vehicle at the Fastrac at the intersection of River and Cavanaugh Roads.

