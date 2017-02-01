Police: Amish buggy horses become unhinged; causing 2 accidents
An Amish buggy crashed into a utility pole earlier today in the town of Deerfield in Oneida County after the horses pulling it became unhooked from the buggy, police said. The buggy began sliding on the snow-covered road and hit the pole, according to Oneida County sheriff's deputies.
Read more at The Post-Standard.
