Places You Can Ice Skate In Utica and...

Places You Can Ice Skate In Utica and Rome

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Lite 98.7

Nothing says post-holiday winter fun like a cup of hot chocolate and a trip to the ice skating rink. In Utica and Rome, there aren't a ton of options to hit the ice outdoors, but these rinks are available for you to strap on the skates and take a few laps, twirls or even wipeouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Protest in front of the State Building now 19 min uggg 74
dr dhabhar (Mar '12) 22 min mallen 30
`Utica's silly pipedreams 2 years later! LOOOOL! 36 min Hardly 35
Lmao reading Utica Topix 48 min MJamesSeemannInc 174
Another shady Utica Comets Audit? 1 hr Welfare wendy 119
Contractor walked away with thousands. 2 hr Fill 36
Boscovs in New Hartford sangertown mall 2 hr Raddis 1
How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09) 3 hr nigboon circus 811
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Oneida County was issued at January 27 at 3:15AM EST

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,294,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC