Oneida County 16-year-old charged with rape in connection with child younger than 11
A 16-year-old from Utica has been charged with first-degree rape, a felony, according to Oneida County sheriff's deputies. Police said Christian Nichols, 16, was charged with having sexual intercourse with a child younger than age 11 in Utica.
