New York Named One Of Top Ten Worst States To Live In 2016

Even after a reported continuing decline in unemployment over 2016 and a rise in manufacturing for Utica and Central New York, New York has been declared one of the top ten worst states to make a living in today. While manufacturing in New York state is expanding and unemployment rates continue to fall for the Central New York region, a gauge of hiring in industries shows that factories are cutting jobs and with the closing of many retail stores throughout the state it is no surprise that MoneyRates financial analysts have declared that New York state is the 7th worst state to make a living in today for 2016.

