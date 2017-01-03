There are on the WIBX-AM Whitesboro story from 16 hrs ago, titled Man Injured After Shooting on Oneida Street in Utica. In it, WIBX-AM Whitesboro reports that:

One man is recovering and police are looking for suspects following a shooting on the 1400 block of Oneida Street in Utica. Police responded to reports of shots fired shortly after 5 Monday evening and came upon the 20-year-old victim.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.