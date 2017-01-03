Man Injured After Shooting on Oneida ...

Man Injured After Shooting on Oneida Street in Utica

There are 4 comments on the WIBX-AM Whitesboro story from 16 hrs ago, titled Man Injured After Shooting on Oneida Street in Utica. In it, WIBX-AM Whitesboro reports that:

One man is recovering and police are looking for suspects following a shooting on the 1400 block of Oneida Street in Utica. Police responded to reports of shots fired shortly after 5 Monday evening and came upon the 20-year-old victim.

LMAO

Utica, NY

#1 2 hrs ago
Bwaaaaahahahahahahahah hahahahahhahahahahaha probably knee gerz bwaaaaa haaaaa ha ha

Judged:

7

6

6

A Taxpayer

Utica, NY

#2 1 hr ago
I wonder how much this is going to cost us

Judged:

5

4

4

GUESS WHO

New Hartford, NY

#3 1 hr ago
In the last 10 years there's only been one wh person who discharged a firearm in the city. All the rest were as poster one said.

Which is shocking as there's only been 762 murders in Chicago all by the same. LOL

Judged:

4

4

4

A Taxpayer

Utica, NY

#4 21 min ago
I wonder if that Utica guy has ever been to Chicago. Maybe we should ask him lol
Utica, NY

