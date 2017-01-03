Man Injured After Shooting on Oneida Street in Utica
WIBX-AM Whitesboro reports that:
One man is recovering and police are looking for suspects following a shooting on the 1400 block of Oneida Street in Utica. Police responded to reports of shots fired shortly after 5 Monday evening and came upon the 20-year-old victim.
|
#1 2 hrs ago
Bwaaaaahahahahahahahah hahahahahhahahahahaha probably knee gerz bwaaaaa haaaaa ha ha
|
#2 1 hr ago
I wonder how much this is going to cost us
|
#3 1 hr ago
In the last 10 years there's only been one wh person who discharged a firearm in the city. All the rest were as poster one said.
Which is shocking as there's only been 762 murders in Chicago all by the same. LOL
|
#4 21 min ago
I wonder if that Utica guy has ever been to Chicago. Maybe we should ask him lol
|
