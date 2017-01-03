List of New York Places You Have to E...

List of New York Places You Have to Eat At in 2017 Includes One in Utica

A new list names the 12 places across New York State you should eat at in the New Year, and one of those places happens to be right here in Utica. Everyone knows the food in Central New York is some of the best food you can find in New York State, or around the country for that matter.

Emeril

Syracuse, NY

#1 23 hrs ago
Used to love Chesterfield's, but the quality has gone way down the last couple of years. Had 3 bad experiences in a row and haven't been back since. Rather than an apology from Sal, each time all I got was his typical BS. Too many good restaurants around here, 3 strikes and you're out!!Spending my money at Georgio's, Cafe DelBouno's, Ancora's etc.
