Leland Avenue Bridge Over Barge Canal Closed
The Leland Avenue bridge over the Barge Canal in North Utica is closed in both directions, while Leland Avenue is closed between Wurz Avenue and the I-790 exit Ramps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Megyn Kelly Sells Out
|1 min
|That is funny
|16
|john hughes bob pultorak
|4 min
|late seventies
|1
|Missing You
|6 min
|Marie
|2
|Why are CNY rascit bastard
|20 min
|dong
|56
|Old Utica Mob Families (Jul '12)
|52 min
|Joe T
|212
|List of New York Places You Have to Eat At in 2...
|1 hr
|Billy Blanco
|2
|Local married women
|1 hr
|Pimp
|9
|WKTV Still Screwin Up!!!
|3 hr
|Omg
|31
|Girls you've had sex with in the backseat! Name...
|4 hr
|Rodney
|24
|How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|hazelmaven
|769
|
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC