Leland Avenue Bridge Over Barge Canal Closed

22 hrs ago Read more: Lite 98.7

The Leland Avenue bridge over the Barge Canal in North Utica is closed in both directions, while Leland Avenue is closed between Wurz Avenue and the I-790 exit Ramps.

