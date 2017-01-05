Keeler Show Notes for Thursday, January 5th, 2017
We also discuss a Twitter battle between Senator Griffo and a female chief of staff for the Governor. A Utica native is in the news again for his upcoming TV series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 scumbags
|2 min
|omama
|9
|Best Restaurants Near The Stanley
|5 min
|Exit
|4
|Beautiful Women Morph
|6 min
|i cant stop laughing
|11
|Whitesboro Hockey Moms Who Swing
|22 min
|BBW Lover
|3
|Claudia Tenney sworn into Congress, promises bo...
|34 min
|Mintz8850
|12
|Re-Utilize CNY: Beware!!
|45 min
|Knows
|3
|Trump Will Make Utica Great Again
|49 min
|Realist
|7
|landlords beware
|56 min
|Enough
|17
|Girls you've had sex with in the backseat! Name...
|3 hr
|Peter
|31
|Empire Recycling Cheats You
|5 hr
|Aurelio Bianca
|54
|Old Utica Mob Families (Jul '12)
|7 hr
|Evenolder
|232
|How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09)
|11 hr
|Utica proud
|772
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC