It's High Time for a Politics of Desire
I make a poor representative for the Women's March on Washington, which I plan to attend this weekend going by bus with my husband and a bunch of other folks. Though I am a woman, almost 66 years old, and I understand the particular enmity Trump has aroused in women, my ire has not been adequately kindled by his boorishness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jemal
|6 min
|Jemals mom
|1
|Trump first pig scum bag of US
|11 min
|The Wizard
|13
|now THAT OBAMA IS OUT WILL TRUMP FEED ME J SEAMAN
|13 min
|SorryPu55ies
|12
|Utica's OCEAN BLUE restaurant FAILING BAD alrea...
|15 min
|Zack
|15
|Old Skank Bar & Grill
|34 min
|BBW Lover
|9
|re SEEMANN MAD TRUMP WILL MAKE IT WORK
|35 min
|Crieg
|6
|Another shady Utica Comets Audit?
|45 min
|Tic tic
|87
|Jason POWLES telling Wessing how to do her job ...
|3 hr
|SEE TEARS
|33
|How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|sad
|780
|VIDEO!! Uticans react to NANO COLLAPSE!!!!
|3 hr
|LIPPER WAR DANCE
|24
|
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC