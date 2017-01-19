It's High Time for a Politics of Desire

It's High Time for a Politics of Desire

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Counterpunch

I make a poor representative for the Women's March on Washington, which I plan to attend this weekend going by bus with my husband and a bunch of other folks. Though I am a woman, almost 66 years old, and I understand the particular enmity Trump has aroused in women, my ire has not been adequately kindled by his boorishness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jemal 6 min Jemals mom 1
Trump first pig scum bag of US 11 min The Wizard 13
now THAT OBAMA IS OUT WILL TRUMP FEED ME J SEAMAN 13 min SorryPu55ies 12
Utica's OCEAN BLUE restaurant FAILING BAD alrea... 15 min Zack 15
Old Skank Bar & Grill 34 min BBW Lover 9
re SEEMANN MAD TRUMP WILL MAKE IT WORK 35 min Crieg 6
Another shady Utica Comets Audit? 45 min Tic tic 87
Jason POWLES telling Wessing how to do her job ... 3 hr SEE TEARS 33
How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09) 3 hr sad 780
VIDEO!! Uticans react to NANO COLLAPSE!!!! 3 hr LIPPER WAR DANCE 24
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,932 • Total comments across all topics: 278,090,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC