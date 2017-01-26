Hutchings, Upstate may team up on kids' mental health care
Upstate University Hospital may team up with Hutchings Psychiatric Center to provide inpatient mental health care to children in Central New York. State officials have not disclosed details of how a partnership between the two neighboring state hospitals would work or how it would affect care.
