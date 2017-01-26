How Utica NY went from cutting police to budget surpluses
Jan. 26--UTICA -- Earlier this month, the city of Utica reported its fourth operating budget surplus in four consecutive years.It also recently secured a three-notch credit rating increase from Fitch Ratings. What paved the way for this change in the city's financial condition? Drastic cuts and better oversight -- at least according to the current administration.
