'Hidden Figures' author Margot Lee Shetterly to speak in Utica

Margot Lee Shetterly, author of the New York Times bestseller "Hidden Figures," will speak at the Stanley Center for the Arts on Friday, Jan. 20. In "Hidden Figures," Shetterly tells the true story of the black women mathematicians at NASA who helped fuel some of America's greatest achievements in space in the 1940s through the 1960s. Shetterly's book follows several pioneering women at the intersection of defining movements in American history: the Cold War, the space race, the civil rights movement and the quest for gender equality.

