Foxconn factory could be a $7 billion opportunity for NY
This picture taken on February 22, 2013 shows a young man walking past a Foxconn recruitment point in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province. Taiwan technology giant Foxconn has slowed new hiring at its vast China factories, it said on February 21, but denied the move was linked to weak demand for Apple's iPhone 5, which it produces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09)
|23 min
|fdk
|785
|3 million illegal immigrant votes
|45 min
|Subie
|8
|More Women Should Be Like Kelly Conway
|47 min
|The Boss
|5
|What's your Tony Picenti FAIL tale?
|49 min
|What the
|24
|ATL Windwarrior Gomez
|50 min
|General Custer
|27
|Lmao reading Utica Topix
|56 min
|Hardly
|65
|Russ Pelli (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|ugh
|48
|New WKTV anchor recruit
|14 hr
|Frankie
|14
|Protest in front of the State Building now
|14 hr
|phantom
|66
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC