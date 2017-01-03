Four Teens Arrested for Attempted Murder And Kidnapping
Utica Police say the victim, who suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to his midsection, was taken from a location at gunpoint against his will and brought to the 1400 block of Oneida Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
