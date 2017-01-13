Father and Daughter Cooking Duo are Helping the Utica Area
The father and daughter team behind "Jack and Mo's Cooking Show" are offering cooking classes to benefit the Grace Church Food Pantry and help those in need in the Utica area. On Saturday, January 28th, "Jack and Mo's Cooking Show" will be holding a cooking class for ten students to learn some quick, easy, and inexpensive recipes.
