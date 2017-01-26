Deputies: Oneida county man fights with girlfriend; then hits her 13-year-old brother with car
A 19-year-old Utica man faces numerous charges after Oneida County sheriff's deputies said he was involved in a fight, and then hit a 13-year-old with his vehicle and then left the scene. Tadarius D. Newkirk is charged with second-degree and third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree harassment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contractor walked away with thousands.
|12 min
|Bingo
|23
|Lmao reading Utica Topix
|19 min
|Hi dave
|139
|Cafe Florentine
|40 min
|William
|2
|Protest in front of the State Building now
|56 min
|oie
|70
|How long does the IRS take to refund money afte... (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|Crissy 1987
|110
|How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|TBONE
|790
|What ever happened to Klein's All Sports? (Oct '09)
|3 hr
|Wow
|54
|Best dentist in utica (Sep '09)
|4 hr
|Hardly
|64
|ATL Windwarrior Gomez
|5 hr
|Tommy
|29
|New WKTV anchor recruit
|6 hr
|He is flaming
|16
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC