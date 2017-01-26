Deputies: Oneida county man fights wi...

Deputies: Oneida county man fights with girlfriend; then hits her 13-year-old brother with car

21 hrs ago

A 19-year-old Utica man faces numerous charges after Oneida County sheriff's deputies said he was involved in a fight, and then hit a 13-year-old with his vehicle and then left the scene. Tadarius D. Newkirk is charged with second-degree and third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree harassment.

