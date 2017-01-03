Claudia Tenney sworn into Congress, promises bold agenda
U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney was sworn into office as a member of Congress on Tuesday, becoming only the fourth person to represent the Utica-based congressional district in the past 34 years. Tenney, R-New Hartford, is also the first woman to represent the district, which now covers all or part of eight counties in Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, and Southern Tier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|happy days CHIMPCOGO 300TH HOMICIDE THIS YEAR B... (Jun '16)
|12 min
|happy new year
|54
|Why are CNY rascit bastard
|14 min
|what
|61
|Old Utica Mob Families (Jul '12)
|34 min
|Most things suck
|221
|Local married women
|37 min
|i would
|11
|K Mart History...!
|44 min
|Utica Rocks
|47
|Buffalo is Worse
|1 hr
|da crooked
|1
|Our local comical politicians
|1 hr
|da crooked
|3
|WKTV Still Screwin Up!!!
|7 hr
|Omg
|31
|Girls you've had sex with in the backseat! Name...
|7 hr
|Rodney
|24
|How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09)
|10 hr
|hazelmaven
|769
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC