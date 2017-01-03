Claudia Tenney sworn into Congress, promises bold agenda

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney was sworn into office as a member of Congress on Tuesday, becoming only the fourth person to represent the Utica-based congressional district in the past 34 years. Tenney, R-New Hartford, is also the first woman to represent the district, which now covers all or part of eight counties in Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, and Southern Tier.

