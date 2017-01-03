Claudia Tenney sworn into Congress, p...

Claudia Tenney sworn into Congress, promises bold agenda

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney was sworn into office as a member of Congress on Tuesday, becoming only the fourth person to represent the Utica-based congressional district in the past 34 years. Tenney, R-New Hartford, is also the first woman to represent the district, which now covers all or part of eight counties in Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, and Southern Tier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
happy days CHIMPCOGO 300TH HOMICIDE THIS YEAR B... (Jun '16) 12 min happy new year 54
Why are CNY rascit bastard 14 min what 61
Old Utica Mob Families (Jul '12) 34 min Most things suck 221
Local married women 37 min i would 11
K Mart History...! 44 min Utica Rocks 47
Buffalo is Worse 1 hr da crooked 1
Our local comical politicians 1 hr da crooked 3
WKTV Still Screwin Up!!! 7 hr Omg 31
Girls you've had sex with in the backseat! Name... 7 hr Rodney 24
How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09) 10 hr hazelmaven 769
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,768 • Total comments across all topics: 277,605,190

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC