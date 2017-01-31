Central New York Elevation Changes Makes HUGE Difference in Weather
We know if you head a little north from the Utica area the weather can change drastically, but it's pretty crazy how fast it changes, and how much of a difference there is. Naomi Lynn took a little weekend trip to Old Forge for the Adirondack Ice Bowl, and it's safe to say she was more than surprised at the snow differences.
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Africa LIST APPLE STORES
|3 min
|labra
|10
|Topix Troll Troll Troll
|4 min
|StinkyJim
|4
|Utica GETS AN APPLE STORE!
|10 min
|The City of Riggies
|13
|Utica's OCEAN BLUE restaurant FAILING BAD alrea...
|10 min
|StinkyJim
|43
|punk GIRL COWARD HAS 1000 REWARD POST REMOVED ...
|18 min
|The City of Riggies
|6
|Utica PD
|23 min
|Truth
|6
|Ban illegal immigrants
|27 min
|Toots
|1
|Louis T. Brindisi dead at 86!
|28 min
|SCIUROPHOBIA COWA...
|59
|How many "Nano Factories" in Utica? (Mar '16)
|29 min
|SCIUROPHOBIA COWA...
|352
|How Much Does H & R Block charge To Do Your Taxes (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|Natasha
|852
|
