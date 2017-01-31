Central New York Elevation Changes Ma...

Central New York Elevation Changes Makes HUGE Difference in Weather

We know if you head a little north from the Utica area the weather can change drastically, but it's pretty crazy how fast it changes, and how much of a difference there is. Naomi Lynn took a little weekend trip to Old Forge for the Adirondack Ice Bowl, and it's safe to say she was more than surprised at the snow differences.

