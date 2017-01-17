Celebrate a Utica Favorite During 'To...

Celebrate a Utica Favorite During 'Tomato Pie Day'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lite 98.7

The Utica area and Central New York is known for having amazing and unique food options, with Tomato Pie being one of them. Celebrate this delicious treat during "Tomato Pie Day."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott RedBox 38 min hey 31
Comets Leaving.... 40 min Another failure 2
Who is Sarah millan? 41 min Sarah here 64
Climate change is a hoax 46 min go clown 9
Bella Regina wins best riggies 51 min Hey Clown 9
Post your Rob Palnnieri FAIL tale.... 52 min Trump 4
MLK Utica Success Story 57 min MLK 3
Poll Kim Simon Murder (Feb '10) 2 hr sure 4,893
He's all yours nasty btch 5 hr Matt 40
See all Utica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utica Forum Now

Utica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Utica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Utica, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,436 • Total comments across all topics: 277,999,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC