Celebrate a Utica Favorite During 'Tomato Pie Day'
The Utica area and Central New York is known for having amazing and unique food options, with Tomato Pie being one of them. Celebrate this delicious treat during "Tomato Pie Day."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott RedBox
|38 min
|hey
|31
|Comets Leaving....
|40 min
|Another failure
|2
|Who is Sarah millan?
|41 min
|Sarah here
|64
|Climate change is a hoax
|46 min
|go clown
|9
|Bella Regina wins best riggies
|51 min
|Hey Clown
|9
|Post your Rob Palnnieri FAIL tale....
|52 min
|Trump
|4
|MLK Utica Success Story
|57 min
|MLK
|3
|Kim Simon Murder (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|sure
|4,893
|He's all yours nasty btch
|5 hr
|Matt
|40
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC