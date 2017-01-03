Assemblyman: Cuomo's Silence On Marcy Nano Is 'Disgraceful'

Utica Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi is laying into Governor Cuomo over his continued silence regarding the hold-up with the Marcy Nano project on the SUNY Poly campus. On Wednesday, Brindisi joined the Keeler in the Morning Show on WIBX to discuss the start of the new legislative session in Albany, and one of Cuomo's initiatives to provide free college educations.

