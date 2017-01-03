Arrest Made for Promoting Prison Cont...

Arrest Made for Promoting Prison Contraband at Oneida County Jail

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

A woman who recently visited an inmate at the Oneida County Jail has been arrested on charges of promoting prison contraband. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office the incident occurred on December 23rd, 2016.

