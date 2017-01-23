Annual Mohawk Valley Antiquefest Come...

Annual Mohawk Valley Antiquefest Comes To Utica

Do you collect antiques and other goodies? Utica's Stanley Theater will be hosting the 17th Annual Mohawk Valley Antiquefest coming up on Saturday January 28th, and Sunday the 29th. The show will take place on Saturday from 10AM to 5PM and on Sunday, from 10AM to 4PM.

