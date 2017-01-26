$585 million incentive apparently not enough
Groundbreaking for SUNY Polytechnic Institute's new 360,000 square foot state-of-the-art computer chip fab at the Marcy Nanocenter on April 20, 2016, in Marcy, N.Y. Groundbreaking for SUNY Polytechnic Institute's new 360,000 square foot state-of-the-art computer chip fab at the Marcy Nanocenter on April 20, 2016, in Marcy, N.Y. When the flagship project for Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Nano Utica program was canceled last month - the $600 million computer chip factory for Austria-based ams AG - the narrative was that SUNY Polytechnic Institute officials had bungled the construction schedule, forcing the company to abandon the landmark agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Utica GETS AN APPLE STORE!
|2 min
|Ufrica Nigboons
|10
|re SEEMANN MAD TRUMP WILL MAKE IT WORK
|2 min
|The City of Riggies
|49
|State Audit proves Comets Aud is a scam operation. (Mar '16)
|4 min
|Ufrica Nigboons
|729
|8 YEARS of Griffo, Brindisi, Picenti THAT WORK...
|4 min
|Ufrica Nigboons
|7
|Another shady Utica Comets Audit?
|5 min
|Scammers busted
|139
|Meet the REAL Brindisis of Utica.....
|5 min
|Beengreasy
|17
|Tammy Greene
|9 min
|poster33
|17
|Picente and Piggy Pats (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|Sug
|52
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC