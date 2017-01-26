$585 million incentive apparently not enough

Groundbreaking for SUNY Polytechnic Institute's new 360,000 square foot state-of-the-art computer chip fab at the Marcy Nanocenter on April 20, 2016, in Marcy, N.Y. Groundbreaking for SUNY Polytechnic Institute's new 360,000 square foot state-of-the-art computer chip fab at the Marcy Nanocenter on April 20, 2016, in Marcy, N.Y. When the flagship project for Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Nano Utica program was canceled last month - the $600 million computer chip factory for Austria-based ams AG - the narrative was that SUNY Polytechnic Institute officials had bungled the construction schedule, forcing the company to abandon the landmark agreement.

