Zemsky visiting Utica after fab deal fails
Governor Andrew Cuomo waves to the audience at the Regional Economic Development Council Awards where the Capital Region won a Top Performer Award and a check for $83.1M. Thursday Dec. 8, 2016 In Albany, N.Y. Joining the Governor is Howard Zemsky, president and CEO of Empire State Development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Politicians Must Go!
|36 min
|Scared of Kaleigh
|29
|NH Football
|50 min
|Bozo
|5
|Pizza at the mall
|52 min
|Marvis
|10
|Trump is a sleazebag
|53 min
|Logic prevails
|11
|MIke Lynch
|55 min
|Dennis
|45
|Happy Festivus to all!!!
|1 hr
|Oue
|1
|List firemans daily work duties in utica
|1 hr
|Walt
|47
|No Topix in the Country is like Utica
|2 hr
|Jingle his Twitter
|67
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC