Zemsky heading to Utica after fab deal collapses
ESD president and CEO Howard Zemsky,testifies during a legislative hearing at the LOB on Gov. Cuomo's economic development programs Wednesday Aug. 3, 2016 in Albany, NY. ESD president and CEO Howard Zemsky,testifies during a legislative hearing at the LOB on Gov. Cuomo's economic development programs Wednesday Aug. 3, 2016 in Albany, NY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Politicians Must Go!
|35 min
|Scared of Kaleigh
|29
|NH Football
|48 min
|Bozo
|5
|Pizza at the mall
|51 min
|Marvis
|10
|Trump is a sleazebag
|51 min
|Logic prevails
|11
|MIke Lynch
|54 min
|Dennis
|45
|Happy Festivus to all!!!
|1 hr
|Oue
|1
|List firemans daily work duties in utica
|1 hr
|Walt
|47
|No Topix in the Country is like Utica
|2 hr
|Jingle his Twitter
|67
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC