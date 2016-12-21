Woman found dead in Oneida Street home
Utica Police are investigating an unattended death on the 1500 block of Oneida Street, in Utica. Police say they were called to check the welfare of a woman just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday and found her dead.
Read more at WKTV.
