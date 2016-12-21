Woman facing several charges followin...

Woman facing several charges following Vernon car chase, crash

There are 2 comments on the WKTV story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Woman facing several charges following Vernon car chase, crash. In it, WKTV reports that:

A car chase that started in Utica and ended on spike strips in Vernon could end with more than traffic infractions for the driver. Utica police tell us they tried to pull over 31-year-old Carrie Mathis of St. Johnsville just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Brenda Rowe

Cohoes, NY

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
Carrie Mathis was her class salutatorian & an extremely nice & intelligent girl. She has hit the lowest part of her times & does not deserve the unfair negative reporting! She needs emotional help.

Preying on the Public

Whitesboro, NY

#2 Wednesday Dec 21
Brenda Rowe wrote:
Carrie Mathis was her class salutatorian & an extremely nice & intelligent girl. She has hit the lowest part of her times & does not deserve the unfair negative reporting! She needs emotional help.
Given her criminal history , it sounds more like she needs a wake up call prompted by a long prison sentence.

