William J. a oeBilla Sears

Hogansburg: William J. “Bill” Sears, age 67, of Grove Street Massena, passed away peacefully Saturday surrounded by his loving family and friends. A celebration of Bill's life will be shared by friends and family at The Brass Horse, Hogansburg on Thursday December 29, 2016 beginning at 4:00 P.M. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in the spring.

