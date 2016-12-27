William J. a oeBilla Sears
Hogansburg: William J. “Bill” Sears, age 67, of Grove Street Massena, passed away peacefully Saturday surrounded by his loving family and friends. A celebration of Bill's life will be shared by friends and family at The Brass Horse, Hogansburg on Thursday December 29, 2016 beginning at 4:00 P.M. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in the spring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Picenti at it again FAIL
|12 min
|arch stanton
|16
|Who knows Tammy Ventura
|16 min
|Geteven
|1
|Lynch
|1 hr
|jay
|2
|Troopers speeding on the thruway.
|2 hr
|shov it
|20
|A&P Images
|2 hr
|Poopie mark
|18
|Nano/hospital
|3 hr
|Taxpayer
|8
|Where Are the Salt Sand Trucks
|3 hr
|Bum
|62
|K Mart History...!
|5 hr
|crookedcommies
|17
|WKTV (Same as it ever was) (Sep '11)
|6 hr
|Immigrexit
|85
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC