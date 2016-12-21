Used cigarette butts help Oneida Coun...

Used cigarette butts help Oneida County deputies nab bagel thief

Thursday Dec 22

A suspect Oneida County sheriff's deputies have been trying to identify and arrest since Oct. 17 has been found and charged, police said today. Adam T. Holmes, 56, of Utica was charged with petit larceny after police said he stole a quantity of bagels being delivered to Mya's store in the Oneida County office building around 5 a.m. Oct. 17. Deputies said the theft was recorded on security video.

