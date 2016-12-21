'Super Fly' movie remake fills call for extras in Syracuse; more chances later
Utica native Ron O'Neal starred in the original 'Super Fly' film, featuring the theme song by Curtis Mayfield, in 1972. Producers of an upcoming "Super Fly" remake say they have enough extras for an upcoming scene in Central New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Politicians Must Go!
|35 min
|Scared of Kaleigh
|29
|NH Football
|49 min
|Bozo
|5
|Pizza at the mall
|51 min
|Marvis
|10
|Trump is a sleazebag
|52 min
|Logic prevails
|11
|MIke Lynch
|55 min
|Dennis
|45
|Happy Festivus to all!!!
|1 hr
|Oue
|1
|List firemans daily work duties in utica
|1 hr
|Walt
|47
|No Topix in the Country is like Utica
|2 hr
|Jingle his Twitter
|67
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC