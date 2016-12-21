Stuff the Bus 2016 comes to an end with distribution day
After a month of stops, Stuff the Bus wrapped up Sunday morning with distribution of thousands of toys to area organizations. But, before more than 30 organizations can take the toys they need, all of them need to be unloaded from five school buses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Politicians Must Go!
|36 min
|Scared of Kaleigh
|29
|NH Football
|50 min
|Bozo
|5
|Pizza at the mall
|52 min
|Marvis
|10
|Trump is a sleazebag
|53 min
|Logic prevails
|11
|MIke Lynch
|56 min
|Dennis
|45
|Happy Festivus to all!!!
|1 hr
|Oue
|1
|List firemans daily work duties in utica
|1 hr
|Walt
|47
|No Topix in the Country is like Utica
|2 hr
|Jingle his Twitter
|67
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC