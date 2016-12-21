Snow Emergencies In Utica, Herkimer A...

Snow Emergencies In Utica, Herkimer And Frankfort

The City of Utica has declared a snow emergency, which will go into effect at 10:00 tonight and remain in effect until further notice. All vehicles must be off the streets by 10:00 tonight to facilitate safe passage for snow removal and emergency vehicles.

