Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign coming up short
With just a week to go until Christmas, the organization says it needs another $20,000 to meet its $120,000 goal. Salvation Army officials say it's important to get to the goal because that amount of money is needed to not only support several local organizations throughout the year, but to also help provide Christmas gifts and food baskets for those in need.
