Report: Todd Howe was Cuomo administration liaison on stalled Utica nano project

Todd Howe was designated in March to serve as a liaison between Utica-area officials and Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office regarding a chip-fab project. Less than two months before Todd Howe emerged as the focus of a federal corruption probe, he was designated as the liaison between Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office and a group of Utica officials who were anxious about delayed plans for a new chip fabrication plant, according to news reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.