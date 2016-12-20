Potsdam High School students visit resource center for refugees in Utica
Thirteen members of the Potsdam High School Club traveled to the Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees in Utica, recently. The trip turned out to be an eye opener about the many myths that surround refugees who arrive in the United States.
