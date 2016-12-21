Picente Responds To Tweets Regarding ...

There are 11 comments on the WIBX-AM Whitesboro story from Yesterday, titled Picente Responds To Tweets Regarding Utica Region. In it, WIBX-AM Whitesboro reports that:

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is responding to tweets from Paul Krugman of the New York Times regarding the Utica area. Responding to an article in the Times about the failed AMS project at Marcy Nano, Krugman called it a "state level attempt to revive a depressed region."

NaNO

Utica, NY

#1 23 hrs ago
Truth hurts, I guess.

Fresh New Blood

Utica, NY

#2 22 hrs ago
Dems better put someone up against this bum.

Nonotech

Albany, NY

#3 21 hrs ago
Q: how many eggs do you put in a basket?

A: all of them

Give it up dreamers.
Nano Nazi has spoken; No jobs for you, next.

Don Trump Jr

Berne, NY

#4 18 hrs ago
NaNO wrote:
Truth hurts, I guess.
Denial hurts too.......he should lol himself from guilt alone!

Feds Should Know

Harpursville, NY

#5 18 hrs ago
Excuses excuses excuses why did RoAnn Destito's name get immediately removed off the Fort Schuyler Mgmt company's website the minute it was announced a federal corruption probe was underway? This is obstruction of justice.

smarty

Oriskany, NY

#6 16 hrs ago
Feds Should Know wrote:
Excuses excuses excuses why did RoAnn Destito's name get immediately removed off the Fort Schuyler Mgmt company's website the minute it was announced a federal corruption probe was underway? This is obstruction of justice.
you mean NANO GATE

truth

Harpursville, NY

#7 16 hrs ago
smarty wrote:
<quoted text>you mean NANO GATE
Exactly. She can be seen in the September board meeting video on their website. She is being insulated like Cuomo
16 teen shots

Decatur, GA

#8 12 hrs ago
police kill blacks and than they want our help NO JUSTICE NO Peace

16 teen shots

Decatur, GA

#9 11 hrs ago
YOUNG MCDONALD SHOT BY THE police
TttYyy

Ilion, NY

#11 4 hrs ago
Looking for Picente's background, education and accomplishments prior to seeking office.

New to the area and can't seem to find a meaningful bio on him.

Don Trump Jr

Albany, NY

#12 3 hrs ago
TttYyy wrote:
Looking for Picente's background, education and accomplishments prior to seeking office.

New to the area and can't seem to find a meaningful bio on him.
He was a useless midget at Labor Dept

