Picente Responds To Tweets Regarding Utica Region
There are 11 comments on the WIBX-AM Whitesboro story from Yesterday, titled Picente Responds To Tweets Regarding Utica Region. In it, WIBX-AM Whitesboro reports that:
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente is responding to tweets from Paul Krugman of the New York Times regarding the Utica area. Responding to an article in the Times about the failed AMS project at Marcy Nano, Krugman called it a "state level attempt to revive a depressed region."
#1 23 hrs ago
Truth hurts, I guess.
#2 22 hrs ago
Dems better put someone up against this bum.
#3 21 hrs ago
Q: how many eggs do you put in a basket?
A: all of them
Give it up dreamers.
Nano Nazi has spoken; No jobs for you, next.
#4 18 hrs ago
Denial hurts too.......he should lol himself from guilt alone!
#5 18 hrs ago
Excuses excuses excuses why did RoAnn Destito's name get immediately removed off the Fort Schuyler Mgmt company's website the minute it was announced a federal corruption probe was underway? This is obstruction of justice.
#6 16 hrs ago
you mean NANO GATE
#7 16 hrs ago
Exactly. She can be seen in the September board meeting video on their website. She is being insulated like Cuomo
#8 12 hrs ago
police kill blacks and than they want our help NO JUSTICE NO Peace
#9 11 hrs ago
YOUNG MCDONALD SHOT BY THE police
#11 4 hrs ago
Looking for Picente's background, education and accomplishments prior to seeking office.
New to the area and can't seem to find a meaningful bio on him.
#12 3 hrs ago
He was a useless midget at Labor Dept
