Pastor, brother sentenced for Word of Life beatings
UTICA, N.Y. The pastor of Word of Life church where two boys were severely beaten during a "counseling session" last year was sentenced to prison time in Oneida County Court Monday morning, along with her brother. Nine defendants were charged for the beatings that killed 19-year-old Lucas Leonard and severely injured 17-year-old Christopher Leonard.
