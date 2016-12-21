More than 500 nutcrackers on display in Tiny's Bar and Grill

The classic nutcracker suit brings holiday nostalgia to many, young and old but maybe more so for one local business owner! It's tiny, but it holds a treasure inside! Tiny's Bar and Grill owner Joanne Gerace started collecting nutcrackers 25 years ago because her nutcracker on the mantle seemed lonely. Today she has more than 500 adorning the shelves and the mantle at Tiny's Bar and Grill in Utica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKTV.