Holland Patent Woman Sentenced In Death Of Utica Teen
A Holland Patent woman who pleaded guilty in October to manslaughter in the death of a Utica teen last Christmas Eve was sentenced Wednesday in Oneida County Court. 24-year old Sarah Buswell was sentenced to 17 years in state prison, along with five years of post release supervision.
