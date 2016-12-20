Holland Patent Woman Sentenced In Dea...

Holland Patent Woman Sentenced In Death Of Utica Teen

Wednesday Dec 21

A Holland Patent woman who pleaded guilty in October to manslaughter in the death of a Utica teen last Christmas Eve was sentenced Wednesday in Oneida County Court. 24-year old Sarah Buswell was sentenced to 17 years in state prison, along with five years of post release supervision.

