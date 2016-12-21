Deputies release more information on Oneida County crash that killed 1, injured 2
One person was killed Friday morning in Oneida County after a car spun out of control on a slippery road and crashed into an oncoming car. You En, 18, of Utica, was driving east on Route 5 in Vernon around 1:57 a.m. when he lost control of his 2006 Honda Accord on the snow-covered road, said Investigator Daniel Brown, of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
