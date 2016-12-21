Business owners meet with DOT officials over Route 5S project
Dozens of business owners in downtown Utica gathered Tuesday night to discuss the changes planned for the Oriskany Street /Route 5S. Representatives with the state Department of Transportation met with local business owners and city leaders to address some of their concerns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Politicians Must Go!
|37 min
|Scared of Kaleigh
|29
|NH Football
|51 min
|Bozo
|5
|Pizza at the mall
|53 min
|Marvis
|10
|Trump is a sleazebag
|54 min
|Logic prevails
|11
|MIke Lynch
|56 min
|Dennis
|45
|Happy Festivus to all!!!
|1 hr
|Oue
|1
|List firemans daily work duties in utica
|1 hr
|Walt
|47
|No Topix in the Country is like Utica
|2 hr
|Jingle his Twitter
|67
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC