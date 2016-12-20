Bring Your Dog Shopping At These Utic...

Bring Your Dog Shopping At These Utica-Rome Stores

Have you ever wanted to bring your pooch shopping with you? Here's a list of stores that will let you! Some dog lovers simply won't leave the house without their four-legged family members, and in the cold winter months that can mean freezing cars during shopping trips. Now we all know not to leave our furry friends in a cold vehicle, but what do you do if you have to get some shopping done at a store that isn't PetSmart or PetCo? We love dogs so we compiled a list of dog friendly stores, and at least ten of them are also right here in the Utica area.

