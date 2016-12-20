Boilermaker Holiday Window Unveiling
The Boilermaker building on Court Street is looking festive, thanks to some art students from Kernan Elementary School in Utica. The students, under the direction of their teacher Garret Komarisky, painted a holiday-themed mural across the office windows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas
|1 min
|SiliconeValley2_0
|6
|The seven fishes
|3 min
|The City Of Riggies
|29
|Utica City Limits
|25 min
|Get a life
|3
|Obama Teleprompter Holiday Message
|32 min
|Way it Is
|1
|This Isn't Africa Sheboon Try Using A Toilet
|47 min
|tech prim
|24
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|49 min
|tech prim
|11
|Why Does Africa Need Over 500 Charities BAHAHAH...
|51 min
|LMAO
|25
|adult world oriskany blvd (Oct '09)
|7 hr
|Dirty Dog
|45
Find what you want!
Search Utica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC