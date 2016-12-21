AMS issues statement on pulling out o...

AMS issues statement on pulling out of NanoUtica

There are 22 comments on the WKTV story from Sunday Dec 18, titled AMS issues statement on pulling out of NanoUtica.

State Senator Joe Griffo and Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi joined Kristen Copeland for NewsTalk Sunday morning to talk about AMS pulling out of the Nano Utica project. Watch the video for more from the two lawmakers about moving forward.

truth news

Schenectady, NY

#1 Sunday Dec 18
The truth is neither one of them has any answers. Years of scams have caught up to NYS. No one wins. Just more losers.

LMAO

New Hartford, NY

#2 Sunday Dec 18
truth news wrote:
The truth is neither one of them has any answers. Years of scams have caught up to NYS. No one wins. Just more losers.
Nobody in business is going to say the truth, they lost 74 million in parts sales due to Apple, one of the largest company's in the world dropped them and went to NXP Semiconductors.

They can't say they are hurting and cause problems with investors and new contracts, so they waited and played the game until they had the perfect excuse, the State fell behind and they jumped on it which allowed them to blame the delay of the building.

If you ever get a Lemonade stand will you tell your investors you lost 74 million sales and still want to buy a new plant when you didn't pick up new contracts for your Lemonade.

Wake up, even a mentally challenged person knows this.

LMAO

New Hartford, NY

#3 Sunday Dec 18
I doubt they'll come across a contract like Apple, but who knows in a year they could pick up a few and try and come here. Hard to say, company's see that they lost Apple and it's not a good thing.
Their first instinct is they couldn't keep up with supply or their product lacked.

Hanson

East Syracuse, NY

#4 Sunday Dec 18
LMAO wrote:
Nobody in business is going to say the truth, they lost 74 million in parts sales due to Apple, one of the largest company's in the world dropped them and went to NXP Semiconductors.

They can't say they are hurting and cause problems with investors and new contracts, so they waited and played the game until they had the perfect excuse, the State fell behind and they jumped on it which allowed them to blame the delay of the building.

If you ever get a Lemonade stand will you tell your investors you lost 74 million sales and still want to buy a new plant when you didn't pick up new contracts for your Lemonade.

Wake up, even a mentally challenged person knows this.
Wait a minute...is there a lemonade stand coming because of the NANO stuff...or is the NANO stuff coming because of a lemonade stand?

LMAO

New Hartford, NY

#5 Sunday Dec 18
Hanson wrote:
Wait a minute...is there a lemonade stand coming because of the NANO stuff...or is the NANO stuff coming because of a lemonade stand?
With what you have for skills you better hope it's the first.

Ben

East Syracuse, NY

#6 Sunday Dec 18
LMAO wrote:
<quoted text>With what you have for skills you better hope it's the first.
I doubt he has the intelligence to extract the juice.

Hanson

East Syracuse, NY

#7 Sunday Dec 18
True I don't but I can clean a mean toilet.

Hanson

East Syracuse, NY

#8 Sunday Dec 18
Ben wrote:
<quoted text>I doubt he has the intelligence to extract the juice.
Says the 48 year old who can't find a clitoris

Hanson

East Syracuse, NY

#9 Sunday Dec 18
I found moms when I was 10 and now never needed a women.

LMAO

New Hartford, NY

#10 Sunday Dec 18
Hanson wrote:
I found moms when I was 10 and now never needed a women.
Must save you a bundle on buying gifts.

truth news

Schenectady, NY

#11 Sunday Dec 18
I guess people should plan on packing their bags and leaving now

Drain the swamp

Utica, NY

#12 Sunday Dec 18
When did AMS notify NYS that they were canceling the deal?
(I thought I saw somewhere that they told Coumo "about 4 weeks ago" , but he didn't tell any one because he thought he could change their mind)

hmmm, if it was 5 or more then it would of been before Election Day. Could that be why it wasn't mentioned before now? Since all the politicians were bragging about bringing In Ams?

Ooga Booga

Long Island City, NY

#13 Monday Dec 19
It's true - anyone capable of any reasonable thought processes knew this was all smoke and mirrors. It should be funny watching everything close up at an accelerated pace though. If you thought Shootica was a forest of window boards and "For Sale" signs NOW, just wait....

Hey, there's still the make-believe ghetto hospital project that nobody needs though!

No no to nano

Utica, NY

#14 Tuesday Dec 20
Another utica scam

truth news

Schenectady, NY

#15 Tuesday Dec 20
No no to nano wrote:
Another utica scam
Nano nano nano nano heyyyy good bye!

Prove It Clown

New Hartford, NY

#16 Tuesday Dec 20
Ooga Booga wrote:
It's true - anyone capable of any reasonable thought processes knew this was all smoke and mirrors. It should be funny watching everything close up at an accelerated pace though. If you thought Shootica was a forest of window boards and "For Sale" signs NOW, just wait....

Hey, there's still the make-believe ghetto hospital project that nobody needs though!
Clown, name a business that has already closed due to AMS pulling out. And go ahead asscrack & prove it. C'mon Ace let's have it.
As usual, we'll wait for the dodge.

Ooof

East Syracuse, NY

#17 Tuesday Dec 20
Prove It Clown wrote:
Clown, name a business that has already closed due to AMS pulling out. And go ahead asscrack & prove it. C'mon Ace let's have it.
As usual, we'll wait for the dodge.
Quad -C.

There's one for ya......ACE! Are you Andrew Dice Clay?

Take That Bow Aszwipe

New Hartford, NY

#18 Tuesday Dec 20
Ooof wrote:
Quad -C.

There's one for ya......ACE! Are you Andrew Dice Clay?
Lol! Look at the clown who thinks Quad-C is an actual business. They make Quads there. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAH AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH A

Ooof

East Syracuse, NY

#19 Tuesday Dec 20
Take That Bow Aszwipe wrote:
<quoted text>Lol! Look at the clown who thinks Quad-C is an actual business. They make Quads there. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAH AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH A
Nice dodge....as in your 1994 Dodge Neon. Bwahajahaha.

I'm sure your "other car" is a Ferrari right????

Bubba

Utica, NY

#21 Tuesday Dec 20
Basically what they said between the lines of their bs, is that this area is a sh..hole

