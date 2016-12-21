There are on the WKTV story from Sunday Dec 18, titled AMS issues statement on pulling out of NanoUtica. In it, WKTV reports that:

State Senator Joe Griffo and Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi joined Kristen Copeland for NewsTalk Sunday morning to talk about AMS pulling out of the Nano Utica project. Watch the video for more from the two lawmakers about moving forward.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WKTV.