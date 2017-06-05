Urbanna UMC awards scholarships
Urbanna United Methodist Church is pleased to announce a number of scholarship recipients from three memorial funds established by former church members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Southside Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Urbanna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Hurd (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|tell n lies
|28
|Corrupt Commonwealth Attorney and uneducated in... (May '15)
|Apr '17
|tell no lies
|3
|What really happened to Kim Campbell ??? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|TomP
|1
|The Works Bar and Grill comes to an end. Should... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|XRAY
|1
|Virginia Medicaid Expansion (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Patient X
|1
|Urbanna-Incorporation and mayor candidates (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|RAMROD7
|7
|Urbannas Joe. H, cought with his pants down por... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|peeeeeekabooo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbanna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC