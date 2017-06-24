Grateful Dead fans flock to second day of Funhouse Fest
The second day of the Funhouse Fest on the lawn of the Art Museums brought out fans of the Grateful Dead , and Bruce Hornsby's work with them, as he performed a set with the Noisemakers, along with The Staves and others. For 43-year-old Bobby Pitts of Urbanna, it was a first to see Hornsby perform the music of the Dead, though he had seen the legendary band in concert before Jerry Garcia died.
