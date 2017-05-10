College associate professor to judge Arts in the Middle
The Arts in the Middle show, which will be held at Hewick Plantation near Urbanna on Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, has chosen Kerry McAleer-Keeler, an associate professor at the Corcoran School of Arts and Design at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., as judge of this year's event, announced AIM chair Celane Roden.
Urbanna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Hurd (Nov '09)
|Apr 25
|tell n lies
|28
|Corrupt Commonwealth Attorney and uneducated in... (May '15)
|Apr 24
|tell no lies
|3
|What really happened to Kim Campbell ??? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|TomP
|1
|The Works Bar and Grill comes to an end. Should... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|XRAY
|1
|Virginia Medicaid Expansion (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Patient X
|1
|Urbanna-Incorporation and mayor candidates (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|RAMROD7
|7
|Urbannas Joe. H, cought with his pants down por... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|peeeeeekabooo
|1
