College associate professor to judge Arts in the Middle

Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Southside Sentinel

The Arts in the Middle show, which will be held at Hewick Plantation near Urbanna on Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, has chosen Kerry McAleer-Keeler, an associate professor at the Corcoran School of Arts and Design at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., as judge of this year's event, announced AIM chair Celane Roden.

