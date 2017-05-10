College associate professor to judge Arts in the Middle

The Arts in the Middle show, which will be held at Hewick Plantation near Urbanna on Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, has chosen Kerry McAleer-Keeler, an associate professor at the Corcoran School of Arts and Design at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., as judge of this year's event, announced AIM chair Celane Roden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Southside Sentinel.