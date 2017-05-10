Children's activities, music, food, crafts and more to be at Urbanna Farmers Market
Urbanna Farmers Market Committee volunteers are excited to hold the first market of 2017 this Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The signs are out, the weather is co-operating and vendors will be set up in Taber Park with something for everyone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Southside Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Urbanna Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Hurd (Nov '09)
|Apr 25
|tell n lies
|28
|Corrupt Commonwealth Attorney and uneducated in... (May '15)
|Apr 24
|tell no lies
|3
|What really happened to Kim Campbell ??? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|TomP
|1
|The Works Bar and Grill comes to an end. Should... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|XRAY
|1
|Virginia Medicaid Expansion (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Patient X
|1
|Urbanna-Incorporation and mayor candidates (Sep '14)
|Nov '14
|RAMROD7
|7
|Urbannas Joe. H, cought with his pants down por... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|peeeeeekabooo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Urbanna Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC